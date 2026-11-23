A Japanese physicist created a black hole in a lab which acted contrary to how these cosmic giants are supposed to behave. Black holes swallow everything that comes near them, and they barely let go of any matter. But this is what Antonino Flachi of Keio University observed after he built an analogue black hole on a chip. When he "poked a hole" in it, the black hole started leaking. The experiment aims to determine which properties of black holes are universal, and if they change when the rules of physics alter.



Scientists perform experiments to replicate some of the behaviours of black holes in labs to study these giants since it is almost impossible to see an actual one in space. An acoustic black hole is one where sound waves travelling through a moving fluid can behave in ways very similar to light travelling through the curved spacetime around a black hole. A faster inward movement than sound can travel outward causes the sound waves to become trapped, making an acoustic black hole.



But Flachi has done the same with a compact digital circuit. "We have built an analogue black hole out of logic gates," he wrote in a yet-to-be peer-reviewed preprint uploaded to arXiv. Calling his creation a "digital acoustic black hole", he wrote, "Its horizon is a property not of the wiring but of the state: a closed curve in a lattice of 32-bit words along which the emergent flow carries disturbances inward exactly as fast as they spread outward."



The circuit contains a grid of cells, each storing information as a series of bits, with a total of around 604 million bits of data. With every tick of a clock, logic gates update the data inside each cell using rules modelled on fluid dynamics, creating the digital equivalent of water swirling toward a drain. Those same rules dictate how ripples move across the grid. At the exact point where the simulated current pulls those ripples inward just as fast as they can propagate outward, an acoustic event horizon forms.



Flachi then measured five properties of the black hole he had created: the stability of its event horizon, the horizon itself, the way disturbances propagate through it, its response to being disturbed (the ringdown), and a phenomenon called superradiance, in which waves can gain energy from a rotating black hole. The event horizon remained stable for 3 hours, besides a few other things that worked.