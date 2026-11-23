Ramayana: Part 1, which is currently enjoying a successful run at the box office, has received praise not just for its visuals and star-studded cast but also for its music. Now, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has opened up about the time and effort he invested in creating music for the two-part mythological epic.

Speaking at a press conference during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Sunday, he revealed that he turned down offers from 10 to 12 filmmakers to remain focused on the project. For the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, the composer collaborated with renowned German composer Hans Zimmer.

AR Rahman on spending three years composing Ramayana music

Rahman revealed that the music for the epic has been in development for nearly three years. “We’ve been doing Ramayana music for three years, the themes and everything. And some of them have like, 12-13 versions. The Ravana Tandav actually had 12-13 versions and then we finally found a version which everybody liked.”

The composer also spoke about the decision to turn down several film assignments during this period. “The process was beautiful. Because of Ramayana, I left almost 10-12 movies, just to be in the zone. Many, many important big filmmakers I left. And I’m proud of it,” he said.

What makes AR Rahman accept a film?

During the interaction, Rahman also shared his approach to choosing projects. “I think I enjoy it. I only accept when I really love a project and I enjoy it, it nourishes my artistic sense and my whole team gets excited,” he said.

He further added, "It is terrifying but we have to do it because I love both. I am multicultural in a way. When I was doing traditional music, playing for other people traditionally, I was listening to modern music. So my mindset has got a modern thing and I compartmentalise both. Sometimes I get confused."

About Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The first instalment features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.