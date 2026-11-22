Indian men’s blind cricket team captain T Durgarao has questioned the decision to award Pakistan the Men’s Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026 title after the rain-hit final between the two teams was abandoned. He maintained that India never accepted the match officials’ decision to declare Pakistan champions. Speaking to ANI after returning to India, Durgarao said the team was informed that Pakistan had won the tournament because of its better net run rate in the group stage, even though not a single ball was bowled in the final.

“The umpires informed us that the match could start only if the weather improved. They set a cut-off time of around 4-4:15 pm and said that, if the rain stopped, at least five hours of play would be possible. However, around 4-4:15 pm, the match referee called my manager and me, along with representatives of the other team, and informed us that Pakistan had been declared the winners of the Asia Cup based on the run rate from the group stage, while India would be runners-up,” Durgarao told ANI.

“We objected and questioned the decision. They cited Clause 27, which refers to the use of run rate if a match is tied. But no match was played that day, and not even a single ball was bowled… We therefore did not accept the decision to declare Pakistan the winners,” he added.

The controversy began after rain forced the final between India and Pakistan to be abandoned. Match officials subsequently awarded Pakistan the title based on its superior net run rate in the group stage.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has also opposed the decision and demanded that both teams be declared joint winners.

CABI argued that Section 27 of the tournament’s technical regulations applies only to a tied final and cannot be used when no play takes place. The association also claimed that the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) Technical Committee had initially agreed to declare India and Pakistan joint champions.

However, CABI alleged that this decision was later changed following intervention by the Director of the Technical Committee and the President of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, leading to Pakistan being awarded the title.

Questioning the fairness of the process, CABI described the decision as an injustice to the Indian players. It has urged the WBCC to withdraw Pakistan’s status as sole champions, restore the Technical Committee’s initial decision and officially recognise both teams as joint winners of the 2026 edition.

The association has also stated that it will explore all available options to challenge the decision.