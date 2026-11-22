Argentina and Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes collapsed during a live television interview, with the video of the incident going viral on the social media. Paredes was speaking to a journalist at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez when he suddenly appeared to lose his balance and fell in front of the cameras. He was discussing the importance of winning the Copa Sudamericana with Boca Juniors when the incident took place. The interviewer tried to support him but could not prevent his fall.

Medical staff and officials immediately rushed to help the Argentine midfielder. The live broadcast was stopped as Paredes received medical attention. There was some relief when he regained his composure and walked back to the dressing room without assistance.

Watch the video here:

The incident came after Paredes struggled with the challenging weather conditions during the final. High temperatures and humidity in Barranquilla appeared to take a toll on him, with the midfielder complaining of discomfort during the match.

Paredes was substituted in the 58th minute after struggling with the conditions. His teammates were also seen trying to cool him down while he sat on the bench.

“He felt dizzy towards the end of the first half. He improved a little during the break, but after 10 minutes in the second half, you could see he was struggling,” coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena said while speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, the Argentine Football Association earlier this month confirmed that it had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against FIFA’s sanctions over the incidents during the FIFA World Cup final.