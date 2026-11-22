Indian golfer Diksha Dagar believes the Ladies European Tour (LET) offers a much tougher level of competition than the Asian Games, highlighting the quality of players competing on the international circuit. The two-time LET winner, who recently added an Asian Games silver medal to her achievements, spoke about her journey, experiences and the challenges of professional golf.

Speaking to WION’s Aditya Bhatia, Diksha opened up on the difference in competition across Asian and international circuits, her Asian Games experience and the importance of facilities for golfers in India.

“Ladies European Tour is 3-4 times tougher than Asian Games because European has got strong players and looking at the world ranking,” Diksha said while comparing the two competitions.

She explained that several leading players who compete on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour did not participate in the Asian Games, although a few highly ranked golfers were part of the field.

Diksha also spoke about what winning the Asian Games silver medal meant to her, describing it as a special achievement in her career.

“It means a lot because Asian Games is a lifetime opportunity to win the medal for your country. And it doesn’t happen every year, it happens every four years,” she said.

The golfer added that she was disappointed to miss the previous edition but was happy to earn her place this time through consistent performances on the Ladies European Tour and improvements in her world ranking.

She also pointed out the difference in playing conditions and training facilities between India and Europe. According to her, European golf facilities offer better academies, greens and wider practice areas, allowing players to train more effectively.

Reflecting on her journey, Diksha revealed that her father introduced her to golf when she was just six or seven years old at the Army Golf Course in Tolaikhet.

Initially interested in several sports, she gradually developed a passion for golf and began competing in national tournaments at the age of 12. By 14, she had become India’s number one across multiple age categories.

She also recalled the challenges of adjusting to professional golf, particularly frequent travel, physical fatigue, communication difficulties and changes in diet. To stay prepared for tournaments, Diksha follows a routine that includes meditation, fitness training, physiotherapy and recovery sessions.

Sharing advice for young girls aspiring to become professional golfers, she stressed the importance of commitment and determination. “You have to decide what you want to choose. And you have to work hard and stay determined to it,” she added.

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