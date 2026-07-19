Professional golfer Sachin Baisoya has shown that hard work and determination can turn dreams into reality. In an exclusive conversation with WION's Aditya Bhatia, Baisoya opened up about his remarkable journey, from working as a caddie at the Delhi Golf Club to winning both the individual and team titles at the IGPL Invitational in Mauritius. Baisoya started playing golf in 2011, but soon realised that gaining more experience was key to improving his game.

He began working as a caddie, arriving at the golf course early every morning and learning by observing experienced players. The experience helped him understand the finer details of the sport, including reading greens, managing different courses and making better decisions during a round.

"Working as a caddie helped me learn the game in a completely different way. I missed qualifying in 2015 by one shot, but instead of giving up, I never stopped practising and worked even harder. I qualified in 2016 and my journey has kept moving forward since then."

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His recent victory in Mauritius was one of the biggest moments of his career. Playing in only his second tournament outside India, Baisoya won the individual title and also helped his team lift the championship.

"Winning my first international title was a very special feeling. It became even more memorable because we also won the team event. Everyone played well, and we achieved it together."

The conditions in Mauritius were very different from what he was used to, especially the strong winds. Baisoya said senior golfer SSP Chawrasia helped him make small changes to his game, including hitting lower shots, which proved to be very effective.

Even after achieving success, Baisoya believes there is always room for improvement and dedicates extra time to strengthening the weaker parts of his game.

Looking ahead, the golfer has set his sights on competing regularly on the Asian Tour.

"My dream is to play on the Asian Tour and finish among the top five or top 10. I don't stop practising after winning because I always want to become a better golfer."