/'Success is about the work, not result': Yogya Bhalla opens up on handling expectations at 15

After winning the girls' championship title at the 16th DGC Junior/Sub-Junior Golf Championship, 15-year-old Yogya Bhalla has emerged as one of India's brightest young golf talents. In an exclusive conversation with WION's Aditya Bhatia, Bhalla spoke about her recent success, the mindset that drives her and the lessons she has learned on her journey. Bhalla said her victory at the 14th TGC Ladies Amateur Open gave her extra confidence heading into the DGC event.

"Whenever I was in a tough situation, I reminded myself that I had won here before. There was nothing stopping me from doing it again," she said.

Despite achieving success at a young age, Bhalla believes the real measure of success is the effort she puts into her game rather than the final result.

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"Success is about the work, not the result," she said, adding that she sees defeats as opportunities to learn. "Losing is not failing, it's just learning. Success comes from how much work I put in, not the end product."

Bhalla also credited her coaches, from Jalandhar and Chandigarh to her current coach in Delhi, for helping her develop a technically sound game. She said their guidance has given her confidence in her swing, while her naturally calm personality helps her stay composed under pressure.

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The teenager said the biggest lesson golf has taught her is to never give up. Recalling the DGC tournament, she spoke about recovering from a difficult start with two bogeys before bouncing back with four consecutive birdies.

"You should never give up until the last putt is holed," she said.

This season, Bhalla has focused heavily on improving her mental game by maintaining a more positive and controlled mindset on the course and winning the DGC title on her home course made the achievement even more special.