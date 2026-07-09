/When did India last face consecutive T20I series defeats?

T20 World Cup champions India find themselves under mounting pressure after extending their winless run to four matches. Trailing 0-2 in the five-match T20I series against England, the Men in Blue head into the fourth encounter at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday needing a victory to stay alive in the contest. Since taking over the captaincy after India’s T20 World Cup triumph, Shreyas Iyer is still searching for his maiden win as skipper. India’s struggles began with a surprising 0-2 series defeat to Ireland in Jun and were further worsened by a crushing 125-run loss to England in the second T20I, the team’s biggest defeat by runs in T20 internationals.

Another defeat in Bristol would see India lose successive T20I bilateral series for the first time in the 2020s. The last instance of back-to-back series defeats came in 2019, when Virat Kohli’s side suffered a 2-1 loss in New Zealand before being whitewashed 2-0 at home by the same opponents.

With both the series and the team’s reputation at stake, Iyer and his teammates will be desperate to end their losing streak and register their first win under the new leadership.

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IND vs ENG, 4th T20I

India will aim to keep the series alive when they face Harry Brook’s England in the fourth T20I at Bristol on Thursday (Jul 9). One of the key talking points ahead of the match is whether wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will return to the playing XI after missing the previous two games.

In his absence, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been given opportunities. While the youngster has not done anything extraordinary, but he has not disappointed either.