/IND vs ENG, 4th T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

The Shreyas Iyer-led Indian team will be hoping to bounce back when they take on Harry Brook’s England in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday (Jul 9). One of the biggest selection questions is whether Sanju Samson will return to the playing XI. He was dropped for the second and third T20Is, with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi getting the opportunity instead. So far, the young batter has not done anything extraordinary, but he has not disappointed either.

The last four months have been full of ups and downs for Samson. He went from a difficult phase to enjoying success, only to find himself out of the team again.

It would be unfair to blame captain Shreyas Iyer alone, as he is still looking for his first win since taking charge of the team. However, the team management, led by Gautam Gambhir and the selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar also have to take responsibility for India’s poor run.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The team’s selection and tactical decisions have not impressed the fans either. With the series on the line, it remains to be seen if India can avoid another series defeat.

As the crucial T20I clash between India and England approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

IND vs ENG, 4th T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs ENG, 4th T20I be played?

The fourth T20I between India and England will be played on Thursday (9 Jul, 2026). The toss will take place at 9:30 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the County Ground in Bristol.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the fourth T20I between India and England will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs ENG, 4th T20I?

The livestream of the fourth T20I between India and England will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND vs ENG T20I Squad

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakaravarthy