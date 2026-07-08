/FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals: Complete match schedule, teams, venues and live streaming details

After eight exciting Round of 16 matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026, the tournament now moves into the quarterfinals. The remaining eight teams will compete in four matches this week, with a place in the semifinals at stake. The Round of 16 produced several surprises, including Norway’s 2-1 win over Brazil and Spain’s dramatic victory over Portugal, sealed by Mikel Merino’s 90+1st-minute goal. Fans can expect more exciting action in the quarterfinals.

The first quarterfinal will see France take on Morocco in Foxborough. France booked their place with a narrow 1-0 win over Paraguay, while Morocco impressed with a dominant 3-0 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston.

In the second quarterfinal, Spain will face Belgium. Belgium reached the last eight after beating the United States 4-1, but they now face a tough challenge against a Spain side that has not conceded a single goal in the tournament so far.

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England, led by Harry Kane, will meet Erling Haaland’s Norway on Saturday. England edged past Mexico 3-2 in a closet match at Estadio Azteca, while Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil with a 2-1 victory.

The final quarterfinal will feature defending champions Argentina against Switzerland. Switzerland secured their place in the last eight after defeating Colombia 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals

Venues

Gillette Stadium inFoxborough

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Arrowhead Stadium inKansas City

The first FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal between France and Morocco will be played at 1:30 AM IST on Friday. Spain will face Belgium in the second quarterfinal at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday. The remaining two quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Sunday, starting at 2:30 AM IST and 6:30 AM IST.

FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals Complete Schedule

Date Day Team 1 Team 2 Venue Start Time (IST) Jul 10 Friday France Morocco Gillette Stadium in Foxborough 01:30 AM Jul 11 Saturday Spain Belgium SoFi Stadium in Inglewood 12:30 AM Jul 12 Sunday Norway England Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens 02:30 AM Jul 12 Sunday Argentina Switzerland Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City 06:30 AM

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The winners of the first two quarterfinal matches will meet in the first semifinal on Jul 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The second semifinal will feature the winners of Norway vs England and Argentina vs Switzerland.

Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal matches will be broadcast live in India on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network, including Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal matches live streaming in India?