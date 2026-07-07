/FIFA 2026 | Mbappe, Messi or Haaland? Who’s leading the Golden Boot race?

French star Kylian Mbappe, Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Norway striker Erling Haaland are locked at the top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race with seven goals each. With the knockout stage underway, the battle to finish as the tournament’s top scorer is becoming even more exciting. England captain Harry Kane has also closed the gap after scoring from the penalty in his team’s Round of 16 win over co-hosts Mexico. Kane now has six goals, just one behind the three leaders.