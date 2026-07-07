/FIFA 2026 | Mbappe, Messi or Haaland? Who’s leading the Golden Boot race?

French star Kylian Mbappe, Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Norway striker Erling Haaland are locked at the top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race with seven goals each. With the knockout stage underway, the battle to finish as the tournament’s top scorer is becoming even more exciting. England captain Harry Kane has also closed the gap after scoring from the penalty in his team’s Round of 16 win over co-hosts Mexico. Kane now has six goals, just one behind the three leaders.
Top 5 goal scorers at the FIFA World Cup 2026
- Kylian Mbappe - 7 goals (5 matches)
Mbappe has scored seven goals in five matches and is tied with Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Norway’s Erling Haaland. He began with two goals in France’s 3-1 win over Senegal, added another double against Iraq, scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Sweden and netted the only goal in France’s 1-0 Round of 16 win over Paraguay.
- Lionel Messi - 7 goals (4 matches)
Messi has also scored seven times, achieving the feat in just four matches. He started with a hat-trick against Algeria, followed it with two goals against Austria, scored once against Jordan and found the net again in Argentina’s 3-2 Round of 32 victory over Cape Verde.
- Erling Haaland - 7 goals (4 matches)
Haaland has matched Messi and Mbappe with seven goals in four games. He scored twice against Iraq, added another double against Senegal, found the net once against Ivory Coast and scored two more goals in Norway’s 2-1 Round of 16 win over Brazil.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)
- Harry Kane - 6 goals (5 matches)
Kane is just one goal behind the leaders with six goals in five appearances. He scored twice against Croatia, added one against Panama, netted another brace in England’s win over DR Congo and converted a penalty in the Round of 16 victory over Mexico.
- Ousmane Dembele - 4 goals (5 matches)
Dembele rounds out the top five with four goals in five matches. The French forward scored once against Iraq before producing a hat-trick against Norway.