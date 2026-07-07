/Dear Cristiano Ronaldo, thank you for giving my generation something to believe in and for the countless memories

I have spent the last few hours trying to convince myself that this is just football. That tomorrow there will be another match, another tournament, another young superstar to admire. That life moves on, as it always does. But no matter how many times I tell myself that, my heart refuses to believe it. Because this wasn't just another defeat. This wasn't just Portugal being knocked out of the FIFA World Cup. This was saying goodbye to the footballer who unknowingly became the soundtrack of my life.

I was just a kid when I first saw Cristiano Ronaldo in a Manchester United shirt. I didn't understand tactics. I couldn't explain formations or pressing systems. I only knew one thing, whenever that skinny teenager with frosted hair got the ball, something exciting was about to happen. Then came the 2006 World Cup. I still remember watching him with the arrogance of youth, the fearless stepovers, the impossible confidence, the belief that no defender in the world could stop him. Every tournament after that became more than just a World Cup or a European Championship.

It became another chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo's story. And somehow, in ways I never realised back then, it became another chapter in mine too. My school years were measured by his goals. College came with late-night Champions League matches that I secretly watched instead of studying. My first job arrived around the time he was rewriting history in Madrid. Life changed. Phones became smartphones. Television became streaming. Friends moved away. Responsibilities grew heavier. But one thing never changed. Cristiano Ronaldo was always there.

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Some people remember different phases of their lives through songs. I remember mine through his goals. The bicycle kick against Juventus. The free-kick against Spain. The tears after losing the 2004 European Championship final. The tears of joy after winning Euro 2016. The impossible headers that seemed to ignore gravity. The Champions League nights where he made impossible feel routine. The celebrations that every kid tried to copy in parks, schools and neighbourhood grounds.

His career wasn't just a collection of moments. It became the timeline of an entire generation. People often argue about whether Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer of all time. I've realised I don't care anymore. Statistics will eventually be broken. Records will fall. Goals will be surpassed. Someone else will probably score more. Someone else will probably win more. That's what sport does. But nobody will ever recreate what Ronaldo meant to millions of us.

He made obsession look beautiful. Every interview where people called him selfish became fuel. Every criticism became another training session. Every doubt became another record. He didn't teach us how to become footballers. He taught us what relentless pursuit looks like. He taught an entire generation that talent might open the door, but discipline decides how long you stay inside.

People will remember the trophies. I will remember the consistency. Twenty years. Twenty years of carrying expectations that would crush almost anyone else. Twenty years of walking onto the pitch knowing that millions expected magic every single time.

Imagine living with that weight.

Imagine delivering under it. Again. And again. And again. When the final whistle blew against Spain, I wasn't crying because Portugal had lost. I was grieving because reality had finally caught up with a man who had spent two decades making us believe he could outrun time itself. For years, we joked that Cristiano Ronaldo would play forever. Deep down, maybe we believed it. Maybe that's why this hurts so much. Heroes aren't supposed to grow old. The people we build our childhood around aren't supposed to leave.

Yet football has a cruel way of reminding us that nobody escapes time, not even the ones who seemed superhuman. The strangest feeling isn't sadness. It's silence. Knowing there won't be another World Cup countdown with Ronaldo at the centre of it. Knowing there won't be another international tournament where we wait for one more iconic celebration. Knowing that the little kid inside me, the one who waited all week to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play, has quietly grown up without asking for permission.

Football will move on. Portugal will move on. A new generation will create new heroes. And that's exactly how it should be. But every generation has one athlete who becomes more than an athlete. For my generation, that was Cristiano Ronaldo. He wasn't just someone we watched. He became a constant in lives that were constantly changing. That's why today feels so heavy.

Because when Cristiano Ronaldo walked away from the World Cup, it wasn't only the end of an extraordinary international career. It was the closing scene of a story that had been running alongside my own for almost twenty years. Thank you for every impossible goal. Thank you for every impossible comeback. Thank you for making millions of ordinary evenings unforgettable.

And thank you for reminding a generation that greatness isn't built on one magical night.