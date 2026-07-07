/England consider FIFA appeal to overturn Jarell Quansah's red card after controversial Balogun decision

The Football Association (FA) is considering appealing to FIFA in an attempt to overturn Jarell Quansah's red card before England's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against Norway. According to ESPN, the FA are exploring legal options to have Quansah's suspension rescinded after pointing to the precedent involving United States forward Folarin Balogun, whose automatic one-match ban was suspended by FIFA following intervention from US President Donald Trump and the legal team representing US Soccer.

Balogun was subsequently cleared to play in the United States' Round of 16 clash against Belgium, a decision that sparked criticism from the Belgian Football Association. Quansah was sent off during England's dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium after a VAR review upgraded his challenge on Mexico defender Jesus Gallardo to a red card. Despite playing with 10 men, England held on to secure a memorable victory and book their place in the quarterfinals. As things currently stand, Quansah will miss Saturday's last-eight clash against Norway in Miami.

British MP urges FIFA to delay Quansah's ban

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The debate surrounding Quansah's suspension has also reached British politics. Labour Party MP Noah Law has written to FIFA President Gianni Infantino requesting that Quansah's one-match suspension be delayed until after the World Cup. Law argued that FIFA should apply disciplinary rules consistently, especially after Balogun's suspension was postponed under similar circumstances. In his letter to Infantino, Law wrote, "I hope this letter finds you well. As I'm sure you are aware, during this morning's World Cup game between England and Mexico, our formidable right-back Jarell Quansah unfortunately received a red card for a clumsy tackle on a Mexico player. Whilst I believe that it was right for Jarell Quansah to have received this red card and that refereeing rules must be applied consistently, I believe it would be right to delay his suspension until after the completion of this World Cup."

Law further stressed the importance of equal treatment for every nation participating in the tournament. “We know that a similar situation arose earlier in the competition when United States forward Folarin Balogun received a red card during the Round of 32. The integrity of any major international tournament depends not only on players and officials adhering to the rules, but also on those rules being applied equally to all participating nations. I am sure we will be unable to justify a situation in which one player benefits from a delayed suspension while another, in materially similar circumstances, does not. At a time when our multilateral system and the international rules-based order is under threat, I urge you to treat this matter with the utmost seriousness. I look forward to hearing from you and learning the outcome of this decision.”

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USA vs Belgium Photograph: (WION)

Belgium's challenge rejected by FIFA

The controversy follows FIFA's decision to suspend the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match ban under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. Belgium challenged Balogun's eligibility before their Round of 16 match, but FIFA's Appeals Committee dismissed the complaint. According to FIFA, the Royal Belgian Football Association's request was ruled inadmissible because the federation was “not a party to the proceedings and, as such, has no standing to appeal the decision.” The Belgian federation acknowledged FIFA's ruling and confirmed it was considering other legal avenues available to it.

Trump's intervention

Balogun's case attracted worldwide attention after US President Donald Trump publicly confirmed that he had spoken to FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of the striker's suspension. Trump defended Balogun's challenge, insisting it should never have resulted in a red card. "I spoke to Gianni who's highly respected. That wasn't a foul, that wasn't even an infraction, that was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. You... you can't take your foot and properly place it on somebody else's foot when you're going... No, these were two great athletes that got tangled up and this referee, who is a little bit suspect if you check his past. I don't want to say that because I don't like to create controversy. But very suspect. He (Balogun) didn't do anything wrong, and he's one of our best players, a very vital player, and he gave him a red card. So, yes I asked for a review by FIFA. I spoke to a man who's highly respected. I asked for a review because I didn't think it was a foul."