/Roberto Martinez steps down as Portugal coach after World Cup exit against Spain

Roberto Martinez has confirmed he is stepping down as Portugal head coach following the team's elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Portugal's World Cup campaign ended with a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 at AT&T Stadium on Monday, bringing Martinez's three-and-a-half-year tenure to a close. Portugal had reached the knockout stage after defeating Croatia 2-1 in the previous round and finishing second in their group behind Colombia. However, their hopes of lifting the World Cup ended when Spain scored a dramatic late winner to book a place in the quarterfinals.

Following the defeat, Martinez officially announced that his time in charge of the Portuguese national team had come to an end.

“It’s the end of the cycle. It’s important to have a new voice, a new leader,” Martinez said after the Spain game. The former Belgium and Everton manager explained that he had arrived at the tournament with only one objective, to win the World Cup, and believed it was the right time to move on after falling short.

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“It had not been decided previously (that I would leave after the tournament). I came with the goal to win the World Cup, and because I did not win, it does not make sense to continue." Martinez reflected fondly on his spell in charge of Portugal and described it as one of the defining experiences of his coaching career. “I take with myself the memories, and hope that Portugal has good memories in the three and a half years I was head coach of the team. It was the experience of my life.”