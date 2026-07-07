/Neymar’s father shares emotional tribute after Brazil star’s international retirement

Neymar’s father shared an emotional message for his son after the Brazil star announced his retirement from international football following Brazil’s exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to Sports Center Brasil. In a social media post, Neymar’s father encouraged him not to give up the game and asked him to keep doing what he loves.

“Go back to playing soccer!” he wrote in his message. Neymar decided to retire from international football after Brazil lost 2-1 to Norway in the Round of 16 at MetLife Stadium.

The 34-year-old ended his international career as Brazil’s highest-ever goal scorer. Brazil’s dream of winning a sixth World Cup ended after Erling Haaland scored twice for Norway. Neymar scored a penalty in stoppage time, but it was only a consolation goal.

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Reflecting on the end of his journey with the national team, Neymar told reporters, as quoted by ESPN UK, "I tried, I tried. Now it's over. I started here; I finished here."

His late penalty was his first goal of the tournament. Neymar finished his international career with 80 goals and 59 assists in 130 matches for Brazil, making him the country’s all-time leading scorer.

During his time with Brazil, Neymar helped the team win the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013 and also won the Olympic gold medal at the Rio 2016 Games.

Before the World Cup, there were doubts about whether Neymar would be fit enough to play. However, head coach Carlo Ancelotti included him in Brazil’s 26-man squad, hoping his experience would help the team.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Brazil’s campaign ended in disappointment, as Norway defended well before Haaland scored the opening goal in the 79th minute from Andreas Schjelderup’s cross. Haaland later added another goal to seal the victory.

The defeat was Brazil’s seventh straight World Cup knockout loss to a European team and their earliest exit from the tournament since 1990. Neymar’s retirement also marked the end of an important chapter in Brazilian football that lasted for more than a decade.