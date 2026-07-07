/FIFA WC 2026, Argentina vs Egypt R16: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi will continue his chase for the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup 2026 when the defending champions face Egypt in the Round of 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday (Jul 7). Messi has scored seven goals so far, putting him level with France’s Kylian Mbappe and Norway’s Erling Haaland in the race for the tournament’s top scorer.

If Messi scores against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, he will become only the second Argentine player after Guillermo Stabile in 1930 to score eight goals in a single World Cup.

This will be the first-ever World Cup meeting between Argentina and Egypt. Their last match was an international friendly in 2008, when Argentina won 2-0 through goals from Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Burdisso.

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Argentina have also enjoyed a strong record against African teams at the World Cup, winning their last eight matches. Two of those victories have come in the 2026 tournament, beating Algeria 3-0 and Cape Verde 3-2.

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Argentina and Egypt approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Argentina vs Egypt, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Tuesday (Jul 7), 9:30 PM (IST)

Tuesday (Jul 7), 9:30 PM (IST) Venue: Atlanta Stadium

Atlanta Stadium Referee: TBC

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 R16 match between Argentina and Egypt will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?