/FIFA 2026 | 'Generation of lies': Ex-players call out Brazil players and coach Ancelotti after exit

Brazil crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after 1-2 loss to Norway on Sunday (Jul 5). This is the six straight FIFA World Cup they have gone without winning. The last time Brazil win a world cup was in 2002 - their fifth trophy - having already won in 1958, 1962, 1970, and 1994. The fans have been left dejected by the performance of current generation of players and so are the pundits who have called out the players as well as coach Calro Ancelotti after the dream of sixth FIFA World Cup was done.

How former Brazil players reacted on the loss?

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"It’s a generation that won fuck all,” said former player Neto who is a pundit for Radio Bandeirantes. "There are six players who won one Copa América and that’s it. It was embarrassing from the beginning and everything that happened before that game. It was a shameful campaign and these guys are losers. It’s a generation of lies."

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Cahe Mota, in his column for Globoesporte, questioned Ancelotti's sustitutions and said: "The Selcao are out of the World Cup and Ancelotti’s plan failed. Brazil bet on a booby-trap game: they gave the ball to Norway and bet on a transition at speed. It worked very little."

Brazil could hold the ball only for 34 percent of the time against Norway and Mauro Cezar Pereira, one of the country’s leading pundits, said: "It’s shameful to see a Brazil team, which for years has relied on marketing ploys like ‘joga bonito’, having a strategy to give the ball to the opponent and only play in transition. The poor quality of Carlo Ancelotti’s work is embarrassing."

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