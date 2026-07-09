/IND-W vs ENG-W One-off Test: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

A significant chapter in women’s cricket is set to unfold as Harmanpreet Kaur’s India face Nat Sciver-Brunt’s England in a one-off Test at Lord’s, beginning Friday (Jul 10). The match marks the first time a women’s Test will be played at the iconic venue in its 142-year history as a Test ground. Interest in the contest has been exceptional, with more than 30,000 tickets already sold across the four scheduled days, the highest attendance ever recorded for a women’s Test in the UK. India hold the upper hand in the rivalry, leading England 3-1 in Women’s Tests, although 11 of their 15 encounters have finished without a result.

The visitors will be missing opener Pratika Rawal, who has been sidelined by a knee injury suffered while representing India A in Taunton. Priya Punia has been named as her replacement.

England, on the other hand, have included five uncapped players in their squad, handing maiden Test selections to Alice Capsey, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Mady Villiers and teenage spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

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IND-W vs ENG-W One-off Test: Match Details

When will the IND-W vs ENG-W One-off Test be played?

The one-off Test between India Women and England Women will be played on Friday (10 Jul, 2026). The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the one-off Test between India Women and England Women will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND-W vs ENG-W One-off Test?