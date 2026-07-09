/FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is Francois Letexier, referee behind the Argentina-Egypt controversy?

French referee Francois Letexier has come under criticism after Argentina’s controversial win over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 in Atlanta. Egypt head coach said his team was unfairly denied a place in the quarter-finals. The Egyptian Football Federation (EFA) has also filed an official complaint with FIFA, asking for an investigation into Letexier and his officiating team.

In its statement, the EFA accused the referees of making “serious refereeing mistakes” and showing “double standards” during the match. The federation also questioned the decisions made by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team.

“Hany Aburida, president of the Egyptian Football Federation, filed a complaint with FIFA, demanding an investigation into the French referee Francois Letexier… after the serious refereeing mistakes committed by the team of referees and double standards," said a statement from the federation.

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Who is Francois Letexier?

Born on 23 Apr, 1989, in Bedee, France, Letexier started refereeing in France’s top football league, Ligue 1, in 2016. A year later, he joined FIFA’s list of international referees.

He took charge of his first senior international match in 2018 and has since become one of UEFA’s leading referees. He has officiated several high-profile matches, including the 2023 UEFA Super Cup, Champions League knockout games and the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England.

At just 35 years old, Letexier became the youngest referee to oversee a men’s European Championship final.

He has also worked at the Olympic Games, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Europa League final, while continuing to referee regularly in Ligue 1.

Outside football, Letexier works as a court bailiff, a job he says helps him maintain a balance with his refereeing career.

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Why is Egypt upset?

The controversy came during Egypt’s Round of 16 match against Argentina. With Egypt leading 1-0, Mostafa Ziko appeared to score another goal. However, after a VAR review, Letexier disallowed the goal because of a foul by an Egyptian player on Lisandro Martinez earlier in the move.

Ziko later scored again, giving Egypt a 2-0 lead and putting them on course for a famous victory.

The match took another dramatic turn after Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi helped Argentina draw level.

Egypt’s main complaint is about a late incident before Enzo Fernandez scored Argentina’s winning goal. The Egyptians believe Alexis Mac Allister pulled Hamdy Fathy inside the penalty area and that they should have been awarded a penalty.

They are also unhappy that the referee did not review the incident on the pitch despite the availability of VAR.

The EFA said it has asked FIFA to investigate the entire refereeing team, including the VAR officials, claiming key decisions went against Egypt. It also wants the referee crew removed from the rest of the tournament.