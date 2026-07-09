/FIFA 2026| 'Bonus is to win World Cup': Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi eyes France upset in quarter-final

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has rejected the idea that his team has already achieved enough at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Ahead of Thursday’s quarter-final against France, he said that the Atlas Lions are aiming to win the tournament. Even though France are considered favourites, Ouahbi believes his team can go further.

"We will take stock at the end of the tournament," Ouahbi told reporters, as per Reuters. "I will not say anything now because we can have more. We are not going to listen to people who will say 'what you have done up to now is wonderful'."



"France are favourites but we will do everything possible to win tomorrow and qualify for the semi-finals," he added. "I don't like this feeling 'we have done well to get here and all the rest is bonus'. No, the bonus is to win the World Cup. This is how we have come this far and we will go further."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ouahbi also said that his players must play with confidence and without fear against one of the strongest teams in the competition.

"It is not a question of assets," he said, according to Reuters. "The Moroccan side is evolving as is France. The key is to play the match without regrets. There are things to improve tomorrow. We have to play at 2,000 per cent and not think what we have done up to now is not bad."

France come into the quarter-final after winning all five of their matches. They topped Group I, beat Sweden and then defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16 thanks to a penalty from Kylian Mbappe.

While, Morocco have continued to impress since their historic semi-final run in Qatar four years ago. Ranked seventh in the world, they finished second in Group C before beating the Netherlands on penalties in the Round of 32 and defeating co-hosts Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Azzedine Ounahi scored twice in that match, while substitute Soufiane Rahimi added another goal.

The Atlas Lions are unbeaten in their last 10 matches since January’s Africa Cup of Nations final. However, they are still looking for their first win over France, having lost four and drawn two of their previous six meetings.

The winner of Thursday’s quarter-final will advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals and will face either Spain or Belgium.