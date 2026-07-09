/FIFA WC 2026, France vs Morocco QF: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals begin on Jul 10 (Friday), with former champions France taking on Morocco at Boston Stadium. After the tournament expanded to 48 teams, only eight remain in the race for the title: France, Morocco, Argentina, England, Norway, Spain, Belgium and Switzerland. So far, 280 goals have been scored in 96 matches.

France have not lost a match and are seen as one of the favourites to win the World Cup. They will face African champions Morocco in a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semi-final.

The game could also be Didier Deschamps’ last as France coach if his team is knocked out, as he is set to leave the role after the tournament.

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Deschamps said his full focus is on Morocco and dismissed questions about Argentine referee Facundo Tello.

“There are always decisions that can lead to debate depending on which side you are on, but our opponents are Morocco. I can’t consider the referee to be an opponent," Deschamps said.

Morocco, led by coach Mohamed Ouahbi, have impressed with their strong teamwork, tactical discipline, technical quality and physical strength. The winners of this match will play either Spain or Belgium, who face each other on Saturday (IST) in Los Angeles.

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between France and Morocco approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

France vs Morocco, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Friday (Jul 10), 1:30 AM (IST)

Friday (Jul 10), 1:30 AM (IST) Venue: Boston Stadium

Boston Stadium Referee: TBC

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

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Which TV channel will broadcast France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 QF match between France and Morocco will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?