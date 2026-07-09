/Wimbledon 2026: Arnav Paparkar’s dream run ends with quarter-final defeat to Jordan Lee

Arnav Paparkar’s impressive run at Wimbledon 2026 ended in the boys’ singles quarterfinals on Thursday after he lost 6-2, 7-5 to American Jordan Lee. It was Paparkar’s third straight defeat to Lee in a little over a month. The American had earlier beaten him 6-3, 6-1 at the J300 Roehampton grass-court event and 6-3, 6-4 at the J300 Charleroi-Marcinelle clay tournament.

During the match, Paparkar had chances to challenge Lee’s serve but could convert only one of his four break points. Lee, on the other hand, made the most of his opportunities, breaking serve four times from 13 chances.

The Indian served eight aces, compared to Lee’s three, but struggled behind his second serve. Paparkar won only 31 per cent of his second-serve points, while Lee claimed 53 per cent.

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Paparkar finished with 23 winners, two more than Lee, but also made 22 unforced errors. Lee played a steadier match, committing only 20 unforced errors and using long rallies effectively to wear down the Indian.

Despite the loss, Wimbledon 2026 was a landmark tournament for Paparkar. The 18-year-old became the first Indian in 36 years to reach the boys’ singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon since Leander Paes achieved the feat in 1990.

Paparkar started the tournament with a convincing first-round win before producing one of the biggest surprises of the event by defeating third seed and junior World No. 3 Keaton Hance 6-2, 6-3 in the second round.

He followed that up with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Japan’s Ryo Tabata in just 52 minutes to book his place in the quarterfinals, displaying a strong serve and confident shot-making.

Although Lee once again proved to be a tough opponent, Paparkar’s performance highlighted his steady rise on the junior circuit.