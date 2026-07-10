/Exclusive | Young Golfer Anas Khan on what shapes his fitness, focus & future goals

After winning the boys’ title at the 16th DGC Junior/Sub-Junior Golf Championship, presented by Usha, Anas Khan has strengthened his reputation as one of India’s most promising young golfers. In an exclusive conversation with WION’s Aditya Bhatia, Anas shared how fitness, hard work and a positive mindset have helped improve his game, while also outlining his long-term ambitions.

Speaking about the biggest areas of improvement in his game this year, Anas said, “I have worked the most on my fitness, long game and short game. Because of this, my overall performance has improved a lot.”

Asked how he stays calm under pressure during tournaments, the teenager explained, “I focus on every shot and always think positively. That helps me stay calm and focused.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - PM Modi presents Steve Waugh with a two-decade-old photograph during MCG visit

For young golfers hoping to compete in similar events, Anas had a simple message, “Always work hard and be patient. Play as many tournaments as you can because every tournament teaches you something new.”

Looking ahead, Anas revealed his biggest ambition and said that “My goal is to become India’s number one amateur golfer and then play professional international golf, including events like the DP World Tour and the Masters. For that, I train every day with fitness and golf practice.”