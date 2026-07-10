/IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will aim to end their winless run when they face England in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. After a heavy nine-wicket loss in Bristol, Shreyas Iyer’s team is trailing 3-0 in the five-match series, with the first game ending without a result due to rain. India will now hope to avoid a series whitewash in England and finish the tour with a victory.

India’s batting has struggled throughout the series. In the fourth T20I, the team lost early wickets again before Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 80 guided them to 158/7. However, the total was not enough as Harry Brook and Phil Salt dominated the chase with an unbeaten 151-run partnership, helping England reach the target with 37 balls remaining.

England, meanwhile, has been outstanding with its aggressive approach and fast-paced cricket. Led by Harry Brook, the team has performed strongly in both batting and bowling, making it difficult for India to compete.

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India and England have played 34 T20Is against each other. India has won 18 matches, England has won 15 and one match ended without a result.

Now, as the crucial T20I clash between India and England approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs ENG, 5th T20I be played?

The fifth T20I between India and England will be played on Saturday (11 Jul, 2026). The toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the fifth T20I between India and England will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs ENG, 5th T20I?

The livestream of the fifth T20I between India and England will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND vs ENG T20I Squad

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakaravarthy