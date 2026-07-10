/PM Modi presents Steve Waugh with a two-decade-old photograph during MCG visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, where he presented former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh with a photograph from their first meeting nearly 20 years ago, when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Modi toured the iconic stadium with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan. During the visit, a major cricket announcement was made.

The Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will play the opening match of the 2026-27 Big Bash League (BBL) season at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Dec 12. It will be the first official BBL match ever held outside Australia, with the Renegades serving as the home team.

The match is scheduled after the fourth day of the opening Test between Australia and New Zealand in Perth.

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The initiative has the support of both the Indian and Australian governments. It is partly funded by the Centre of Australia-India Relations as part of efforts to strengthen sporting and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Chennai was chosen as the venue because of its rich cricket history, support from the BCCI and Australian Consul-General Silai Zaki and the huge fan base of the Chennai Super Kings.

This will make the BBL the first overseas domestic cricket league to stage an official match in India. While Australian teams such as the Perth Scorchers, Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes have played in India during the now-defunct Champions League T20, no official BBL game has been held in the country before. Cricket Australia had earlier taken a Sheffield Shield match to New Zealand in 2016.

Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson, said the decision reflects the league’s growing global reach and the strong cricketing relationship between India and Australia. The opening game is expected to become the most-watched match in the history of Australian domestic sport.

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Australian broadcasters will travel to Chennai with commentary teams, while JioStar will telecast the match in India. Cricket Australia is aiming for a full house at the 38,000-seat stadium and plans to offer travel packages for Australian fans.

During his visit to the MCG, Modi also interacted with children taking part in exhibition matches of cricket, kabaddi and Australian rules football. The event featured sports personalities including Steve Waugh and former Australia women’s cricketer Lisa Sthalekar, showcasing the growing sports partnership between the two nations.

Modi and Albanese also launched the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap, which aims to expand cooperation in sports development, youth programmes, infrastructure and athlete development.

Modi congratulated Australia on winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and said the coming decade offers exciting opportunities for both countries to work together in sport.

He highlighted India’s hosting of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and Australia’s hosting of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics as key milestones for future collaboration.