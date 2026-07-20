/FIFA World Cup final 2026: Madonna, Shakira, BTS perform in historic halftime show | In pics

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final, turned into a concert during the halftime show. While Spain took the trophy, the viewers can't stop talking about the star-studded performances at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final, turned into a concert during the halftime show. While Spain took the trophy, the viewers couldn't stop talking about the star-studded performances at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Madonna began the halftime show with music and drama. She made her entrance aboard a dune buggy driven by Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. The icon was seen wearing a pink corset paired with a sporty jacket. She performed her 2000 hit Music, and the set also featured Dudamel leading a combined orchestra of musicians. The Muppets' house band Electric Mayhem joined in, making the performance historic.
Then came BTS who gave an energetic performance of their popular hit Dynamite. Dressed in coordinated black-and-red outfits, the K-pop supergroup delivered a vibrant spectacle of music, choreography and dazzling visuals, adding another unforgettable chapter to the tournament's grand finale.
Bieber was introduced on the stage by Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, who appeared in character from Ted Lasso, and he performed the acoustic track Everything Hallelujah, instead of any chart-toppers. He modified the closing lyrics to "World Cup Hallelujah" for final match.
Shakira and Burna Boy reunited to perform Dai Dai, the official anthem of the 2026 World Cup. The duo had previously debuted the song during the tournament's opening ceremony in Mexico City. Earlier, the singers had also shared glimpses of their rehearsals on social media.
The show was wrapped up by Coldplay alongside PS22 Chorus, a children's choir from Staten Island. The event focused on the themes of love and togetherness, with the word "LOVE" displayed across the pitch, while Earth formed the letter "O" in the visual design.