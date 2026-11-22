The wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner and CEO Kavya Maran turned into a star-studded affair in Chennai on November 21. While several prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, politics, and business attended the celebration, it was the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam that became a talking point.

According to reports, this was the first time in around five years that the two attended a public gathering on the same occasion. The two were last seen together at the audio launch of Vijay's film Master in 2021.

However, they were not seen arriving or posing for photographs.

Sangeetha, who has largely maintained a low public profile, was seen greeting the newlyweds. A video shared by Sun News on its official X account showed her interacting with guests and congratulating Anirudh and Kavya. She wore a bright yellow churidaar for the occasion and smiled as she met the couple.

Vijay, meanwhile, arrived at the venue earlier in the evening. Dressed in traditional attire, he presented a bouquet to the newlyweds and posed for photographs with them and their family members. He was also seen interacting with Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce case

Their latest appearance comes after Sangeetha's divorce petition earlier this year.

She approached the Chengalpattu Family Court seeking dissolution of their marriage, with the petition reportedly citing allegations of adultery and cruelty. She also sought permanent alimony and the right to continue living at their Neelankarai residence.

Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander marries Kavya Maran in Greece

However, Sangeetha withdrew from the divorce petition when she appeared before the family court via video conference in August 2026. The court permitted her to withdraw the case, while giving her the freedom to start a new case in the future, if necessary.

Neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has publicly confirmed whether their personal differences have been resolved.