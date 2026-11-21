Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran's wedding celebrations brought together some of the biggest names from Indian cinema and politics in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were among the prominent personalities who attended the couple's grand wedding reception on Saturday, November 21. The gathering at ITC Grand Chola also drew attention, as several familiar faces from different fields came together to celebrate the newlyweds.

Vijay to Rajinikanth: Who attended Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's wedding reception?

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was also present at the event. Pictures from the reception showed several prominent personalities coming together to congratulate the newlyweds.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay was among the notable attendees at the reception. Rajinikanth, who is also Anirudh's uncle, arrived for the celebrations, while Kamal Haasan's presence added to the gathering of leading figures from Tamil cinema.

Actor Karthi, son of veteran Tamil actor Sivakumar and brother of Suriya, also attended the reception to congratulate the couple.

Director Atlee and his wife, Priya, were also at the wedding reception of Kavya Kalyanidhi Maran and Anirudh Ravichander. Music composer AR Rahman also graced the event.

The reception also attracted guests from outside the Tamil film industry. Telugu actor Mahesh Babu was among the prominent names who arrived in Chennai for the occasion. Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were also spotted ahead of the celebrations. The cricketing fraternity was represented by former Sunrisers Hyderabad players Kane Williamson, Daniel Vettori and Dale Steyn. Their presence was particularly noteworthy given Kavya Maran's association with the IPL franchise.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding in Greece

Anirudh and Kavya exchanged vows in Greece on November 11, following an engagement ceremony held a day earlier. The couple chose an intimate destination wedding, with close family members and friends in attendance.

The celebrations began with a traditional Tamil engagement ceremony on November 10. Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh's uncle, attended the occasion along with his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin were also among the guests who travelled to Greece for the wedding festivities.

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