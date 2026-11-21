Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and entrepreneur Kavya Maran have been receiving congratulatory messages as they begin their married life. Ahead of their wedding reception in Chennai, a letter bearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and signature has surfaced, conveying his warm wishes to the couple and their families.

PM Modi wishes Anirudh and Kavya a happy married life

In his letter, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his warm congratulations to the newlyweds and wished them a fulfilling journey together. He expressed hope that their married life would be filled with affection, understanding and companionship. The official X page of Sun News shared a snip of the letter

Modi also wished for the couple to stand by each other through the years and build a joyful future together. His message highlighted the importance of mutual support and the bond shared by partners as they begin a new chapter. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the invitation extended by the Maran family for the wedding celebrations. He thanked Kalanithi and Kavery Maran for including him on the occasion, which is scheduled to take place in Chennai today, ie, on November 21, 2026.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's Marriage

The celebrations have drawn attention, with the couple's wedding bringing together personalities from the worlds of music, cinema, cricket and public life. Anirudh and Kavya reportedly tied the knot in Greece on November 11. Anirudh also shared a photograph from the occasion on social media with the caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime, 11.11." "The post marked the couple's wedding date and offered their followers a personal glimpse into the celebrations.

The first wedding photographs gave fans a glimpse of the newlyweds. Anirudh opted for an ivory embroidered traditional outfit, while Kavya wore a blush-pink embellished ensemble. The couple posed together against a backdrop of white floral decorations, keeping their wedding look elegant and understated.

Anirudh Ravichander, known for composing music for several popular Tamil films, is one of the prominent names in the Indian music industry. He rose to fame with his debut composition, Why This Kolaveri Di, and has since delivered soundtracks for films across multiple industries.