US President Donald Trump on Friday (Nov 20) dismissed reports of a rift with Vice President JD Vance over his remarks linking the Republican Party’s midterm election losses to the Iran war, saying he agreed with Vance’s assessment but would make the same military decision again.

Speaking to reporters after returning from his Asia trip, Trump was asked whether he was unhappy with Vance for blaming the conflict for the party’s electoral setback. Standing alongside Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump rejected the suggestion.

"I didn't say I was unhappy with it," Trump said. However, he added that his response to whether he would repeat the military operation would be an unequivocal yes.

"Would you do it again? Absolutely. The answer is yes, because we cannot allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Vance blames Iran war for Republican losses

The exchange follows Vance's posts on X a day after the midterm elections, in which Democrats secured majorities in both chambers of Congress and won the Texas governorship.

The vice president directly linked the Republican setback to the war, arguing that voter frustration over the conflict had taken a political toll on the party.

"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote. He also challenged those defending the military campaign to acknowledge its electoral consequences, including the loss of the Senate.

Trump on Friday described Vance's assessment as "accurate", while acknowledging that the conflict had pushed up fuel prices. However, he said the increase was smaller than he had initially anticipated.

"The war drove up prices, fuel prices far less than I thought," Trump said, adding, "I thought it would go up to $300 a barrel. You know, it's almost down to $80 a barrel right now."

Vance backs Trump’s decision

Vance, meanwhile, defended the military operation, arguing that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons outweighed the political consequences.

"What I've said is the goal of keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is absolutely what we need to be doing," he said, describing Iran as the "biggest state sponsor of terrorism".

He also made clear that the final decision rested with Trump, adding that his responsibility was to support the president.