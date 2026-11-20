South Africa have announced their squads for the upcoming three-match ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh in December, with fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje returning to the ODI side. Keshav Maharaj will lead the ODI team in the series, which will be played from Dec 1 to 7. Bjorn Fortuin, meanwhile, has been named captain of the T20I side for the matches scheduled between Dec 10 and 13.

Ngidi returns to the squad after recovering from an injury, while Nortje has been included in the 50-over team for the first time since Sep 2023, when South Africa faced Australia.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sinethemba Qeshile has also earned a place in the T20I squad following his impressive performances in domestic cricket.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said the two series would help the team manage the workload of players involved in multiple formats after a busy Test schedule against Australia and Bangladesh.

He added that the matches would give players from the squad an opportunity to prove themselves at the international level. The team will also use the series to test different combinations ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

“We have opted to rest a number of our multi-format players off the back of what’s been a busy period of Test cricket against Australia and Bangladesh, as we manage their workload ahead of the England tour. These two white-ball series were always going to be an opportunity for us to give some of the guys who have been in our wider plans a decent run at international level. It also gives us a chance to look at a few different combinations with an eye on our squad for next year’s World Cup,” he said.

South Africa squads for Bangladesh series:

ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (C), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile and Tristan Stubbs

T20I squad: Bjorn Fortuin (C), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs and Prenelan Subrayen