India last hosted a MotoGP event in September 2023 at the iconic Buddh International Circuit. The last time it hosted a Formula 1 race was back in 2013. Recently, Indian sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced, in September, that the government has constituted a Task Force to bring back Formula 1 to India. In the same month, Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay announced establishing a dedicated Motorsports City in Chennai. The sport is now getting the attention of governments from both the centre and states. It has, however, been present in India for a long time, and Motul, an international lubricant manufacturer, has played an important part in keeping the sport going in India.

Motul is a well-known name in the motorsports world and has associations with many leading teams across events. It provides specialized expertise in transmission lubricants to the McLaren F1 team, and is a trusted technical partner of major teams at the 24 Hours of Le Mans as well as the World Endurance Championship.

It is also the title sponsor of the Motul Grand Prix of Japan and the Motul Grand Prix of Valencia. The company also provides technical and competitive support to premier teams, including Red Bull KTM Tech3 and Prima Pramac Racing.

Recently, WION spoke to Motul India and South Asia CMO Mr. Milind Acharya to discuss Motul's legacy, its take on the sport's positioning and future in India, and Motul's aspirations for its India-based teams Gusto and Sparks, among other things. Here is an excerpt from the interview:

1. The world of motorsports is becoming conscious of sustainability and climate change. How is Motul adjusting to the latest developments while continuing its racing expeditions?

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It is definitely a concern for everyone. Being a lubricant manufacturer and a global brand which thrives in bringing more technology, Motul is the first one to launch a multi-grade oil in the world. We are the pioneers of future technologies. We already have developed a solution that uses refined regenerated base oil which is a part of the synthetic technology. We already use engine oil going back to the refineries. We blend it with the virgin base oil and have a product which delivers the performance equal to that of virgin oil.

We are waiting for the ecosystem to develop; we have the product to move to the market. I can assure you that Motul is ready, and when the ecosystem allows us to kind of launch that, we will get into that business as well.

2. Recently, the Indian government and the Tamil Nadu government have announced plans to push motorsports in India. How do you see these initiatives being helpful for the sport at the grassroots level in India?

I think the entire ecosystem recognizes the fact that this sport needs to get prominent results and hence everybody is pretty excited and everyone is doing their bit.there is a role for everything.

We have a very strong grassroots ecosystem, I would say, in terms of racing teams who want the sport to develop. There is a genuine interest among certain racers and individuals who dream of going to Motul Formula One. We have an OEM ecosystem that is doing its bit. We have brands like us in the lubricant industry which see where the products can be tested. We are the oil which goes inside the engine which then performs on the track. And now we see a genuine interest from the ecosystem.

We are happy that these developments are happening. It’s a large-scale development which will take time, but it's a good start, I would say. If it happens we will probably be one of the happiest brands.

3. Where do you think the sport lags in India to become a favourite among the masses, and how is Motul India helping it become popular among a larger group of people as a sport of choice?

Yes, amongst other sports, motorsports is not becoming the mainstream. It does exist, but it remains at a very small scale. There are plenty of reasons behind it, with the first and foremost being the infrastructure with racetracks being very limited. It's also a very expensive sport for people to participate in. MotoGP viewership is definitely growing. But the sport has not become mainstream as of now.

So far as what Motul is doing, we are a brand which was born in 1853 on the race track and that's one of our fundamentals of existence. We do support the teams which participate in it through sponsorships. To name the teams, I would say that if you look at the two-wheeler motorcycle teams, Gusto racing and Sparks racing, we have had an ongoing association for many years.

Not only do they use our products, but we also sponsor them and integrate into their ecosystem, which takes care of a lot of their expenses, so that their interest in the sport and participation remains.

Talking about four-wheelers, we have associations with DPR based out of Chennai and N1 Racing based out of Mumbai. We sponsor these teams to keep the ecosystem alive. And someday, when the commercialization of the sport becomes even better, I think Motul will be there when it happens.