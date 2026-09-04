/CM Vijay announces Olympic and Motorsports City in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay announced a landmark initiative in the State Assembly under Rule 110, unveiling plans to construct a world-class 'TN Olympic City' in Chennai. Spearheaded by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the ambitious integrated sports hub is envisioned to transform the state into a premier athletic powerhouse. The primary objective behind this massive infrastructure push is to nurture local talent, provide elite international-level training, and produce elite athletes capable of securing podium finishes and winning medals at the Olympics and major global sporting tournaments.

Where will the Olympic City be built?

The upcoming project will be developed at Semmencheri along the OMR corridor, taking over the site previously slated for the now-terminated Global Sports City project. Set to be built on a significantly larger and more comprehensive scale, the Olympic City will house world-class sporting arenas, cutting-edge equipment, a dedicated High-Performance Training Centre, and advanced sports science and medicine facilities. Alongside full residential accommodations for athletes and coaches, the complex is designed to host major national and international championships. SDAT is also establishing a Talent Research Wing (TRW) and 10 regional Olympic Centres of Excellence statewide to scout grassroots talent.

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TN to also build a Motosports City