/CM Vijay announces Olympic and Motorsports City in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay announced a landmark initiative in the State Assembly under Rule 110, unveiling plans to construct a world-class 'TN Olympic City' in Chennai. Spearheaded by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the ambitious integrated sports hub is envisioned to transform the state into a premier athletic powerhouse. The primary objective behind this massive infrastructure push is to nurture local talent, provide elite international-level training, and produce elite athletes capable of securing podium finishes and winning medals at the Olympics and major global sporting tournaments.
Where will the Olympic City be built?
The upcoming project will be developed at Semmencheri along the OMR corridor, taking over the site previously slated for the now-terminated Global Sports City project. Set to be built on a significantly larger and more comprehensive scale, the Olympic City will house world-class sporting arenas, cutting-edge equipment, a dedicated High-Performance Training Centre, and advanced sports science and medicine facilities. Alongside full residential accommodations for athletes and coaches, the complex is designed to host major national and international championships. SDAT is also establishing a Talent Research Wing (TRW) and 10 regional Olympic Centres of Excellence statewide to scout grassroots talent.
TN to also build a Motosports City
Complementing this grand athletic push, Tamil Nadu is simultaneously accelerating its plans to establish a dedicated Motorsports City, cementing its reputation as the racing capital of India. Building on the successful hosting of India's first-ever night street circuit race in Chennai, the state government is expanding its high-speed racing infrastructure. The facility will feature FIA-standard racing circuits, advanced testing tracks, drag strips, and specialized academies to train young drivers. By providing state-of-the-art engineering support and professional tracks, the initiative aims to attract global motorsporting events while grooming the next generation of Indian racers for Formula and endurance championships.