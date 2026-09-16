India is planning to bring Formula 1 back to the country after the iconic motorsports event was held more than a decade ago back in 2013. The announcement was made by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (Sep 15). Mandaviya also announced a Task Force for the same which will exclusively focus on bringing back the Formula 1 race to India. The Task Force will be led by NITI Aayog's director and advisor Yugal Kishore Joshi. The Task Force, which will have 10 members, will also include Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal and Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) President as well. Currently, Arindam Ghosh is the FMSCI president with the elections set to be held later this month during the body's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

How India is planning to bring back F1?

The Sports Minister revealed that India is planning to host an F1 race in the country in 2028 and said: "The Terms of reference of this committee are suggesting comprehensive ways for sustainable growth of motorsports in India, a holistic coordinated roadmap for revival of Formula 1 so that we can host a race in 2028.

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"It will also carry out detailed assessment of challenges that would come in the way of reviving motorsports and identify policy interventions that would be needed for this," he added.

Why F1 stopped hosting races in India?

In 2013, Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida near capital New Delhi hosted the Indian Grand Prix. The global body, however, dropped the race post 2013 because of taxation issues.

The sports minister addressed the taxation concerns and said: "Taxation issues will be considered along with the possibilities related to Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models."