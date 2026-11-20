The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the sport's apex body in Europe, has handed a suspended one-match ban on away ticket sales to England's Football Association (FA). The ban comes after England's 3-2 victory over FIFA World Cup 2026 winners Spain in a UEFA Nations League group-stage match on Sunday (Nov. 15). The ban, which came as an addition to a $16,000 fine, has been suspended for two years. UEFA took the decision after England fans' "racist and/or discriminatory" behaviour, including questionable chants during the game in Madrid.

Why have England been reprimanded by UEFA?

During the match against Spain at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, England fans were found chanting "Fuck the pope and the IRA," which is against the rules of UEFA. The ban has been suspended for two years from the date of punishment, and another such charge could end with away fans being banned for one competitive game.

The English FA, in a statement to the Mail, said: "We will not tolerate this unacceptable and deeply offensive chanting, and will work with the police who attend all England home and away matches to identify the perpetrators and take the necessary action."

The statement comes as UEFA decided "to fine the English Football Association €15,000 ($16,000) and to order against the English Football Association a full restriction on selling tickets to its supporters for one representative team competition away match, for the racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters."

"Said full restriction on selling tickets to supporters for one away match is suspended for a probationary period of two years, starting from the date of the present decision."

What do UEFA rules say about such behaviour?