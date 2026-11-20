Kagiso Rabada, pace spearhead of the World Test Champions and top-ranked South Africa, wants more fans to turn up to the stadium. The statement came after South Africa romped to victory by nine wickets against Bangladesh at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday (Nov 19). Apart from about 9,000 people on Day 1 of the Test, which was a Sunday, only 2,000 each came for the rest of the days in a ground with a capacity of 30,000. Rabada has now urged the fans to show up in numbers to get the energy going for the players.

Rabada urges South Africa fans to turn up

"The crowd creates more of a vibe. Coming into the day's play, it feels like a (domestic) four-day game, you know. We know that there's still a lot on the line and a lot to play for. It was really hard to get the energy right up and I don't think it's something that we could have controlled," Rabada said at the post-match presentation on Thursday (Nov 19). The pacer was judged Player of the Match for a career-best 72 and eight wickets in the game.

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Understanding the dilemma of the fans, who are moving towards the end of the year, Rabada suggested they bring laptops to the stadiums. South African cricket stadiums now double as remote co-working spaces during downtime to shore up revenue.

"I know people are working now. People are getting their (end-of-year) bonuses and then the summer will come and that's when it will be packed. But people have been working from the stadium. So bring your laptops to the ground. And power banks," Rabada said.

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