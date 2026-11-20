Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, has been making headlines after playing a key role in India’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026 title-winning campaign. The young batter scored 361 runs in five matches at an average of 90.25 and a strike rate of over 95 and his impressive performances also earned him the Player of the Tournament award. He also played a crucial role in India’s thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final.

Following his impressive run, Aaryavir has received plenty of praise, but comparisons with his legendary father have also become a talking point.

Addressing the comparisons, the youngster said that he wants to create his own identity rather than be known as another version of his father.

“I have accepted the fact way earlier in my career that I will always be compared to my father and it’s inevitable, and I can’t do anything about it. And if people find similarities, those are their opinions and their love for my dad. But I’m not here to be Sehwag 2.0, I’m here to be Aaryavir Sehwag, and I would prefer to be the first Aaryavir, not the second Sehwag,” he said on JioStar.

During the final against Pakistan, Aaryavir suffered an elbow injury after being hit by the ball. However, he continued batting and scored 58 runs off 61 deliveries while chasing a target of 338.

Speaking about his knock, Aaryavir revealed how he dealt with the pain and adjusted his batting approach to help India in the chase.

“When I got struck, I was experiencing a lot of pain and I was not able to move my elbow much. The physio came in and gave me painkillers. The first dose did not help much, there was a lot of pain. So, I was just thinking that I might not be able to bat for long because the pain was a lot, but I had to push through that pain, and I wanted to get as many runs as I could for the team. So, I was looking to charge up a bit, thinking about the shots I could play with the top hand, like through the V or over covers. Those were the shots in my mind, that I could still hit with one hand, the top hand.”

He further explained that he started feeling better after taking another dose of painkillers but was disappointed to lose his wicket on 58, as he felt that he could have continued batting.