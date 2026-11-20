A gang in California that robbed moving trains in scenes reminiscent of the TV series Breaking Bad has been busted. Thirteen of the 14 members of the train robbery crew were held after an operation involving several law enforcement agencies in the eastern US state. The crew robbed at least 36 freight trains across southern California, stealing goods including Nike sneakers and electronics worth millions of dollars for sale on the black market.

How the train robbers worked

Bill Essayli, First Assistant US Attorney for the Central District of California, wrote on X on Thursday (Nov 19): "This morning we arrested a train robbery crew. Nathan Daniel Angel, 21, of East Los Angeles, and 13 co-defendants have been federally charged with orchestrating a $22.5 million cargo theft conspiracy."

According to Essayli, the thieves allegedly stopped trains "by cutting air hoses, boarded rail cars, moved the goods to stash houses, and sold them via fence networks and social media."

Nathan Angel led the operation alongside his father and two uncles. The crew targeted interstate railroad cargo moving through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach between February 2024 and August 2026, according to the indictment.

The crew drove trucks and vans to locations along the rail tracks, and some boarded the trains while others kept watch.

The gang was tipped off on the valuable cargo by insiders at the Port of Los Angeles. One of the buyers was a Los Angeles resale company that wasn't an authorised Nike reseller.

"Train robberies cause enormous economic damage because of the valuable cargo involved. These defendants face long federal prison sentences if convicted. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty," wrote Essayli.

A scene that harks back to Breaking Bad

The operation is reminiscent of a scene in the Season 5 episode of Breaking Bad, "Dead Freight". Walter White's crew stops a train in the New Mexico desert with a fake stalled truck and quietly siphons methylamine, replacing it with water. But the LA train robbery crew had a different modus operandi. They forced the trains into violent emergency stops.

They also filmed themselves, with one video showing them flashing peace signs.

Gang's own content gave them away

The videos may have led to their doom. Angel allegedly filmed himself and two associates robbing a Nike train on 6 February 2024. Other videos showed crew members boarding trains and posing with cash. An iCloud upload showed cash and sneakers at a defendant's home. Angel also sent associates photos of stolen goods on Instagram, even in the middle of a theft, according to prosecutors.

Life in prison possible for the burglars

It took 14 months of investigation to track and nab the gang, with help from the LA County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation. The operation was run by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the LAPD Commercial Crimes Bureau, with help from the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department, the California Highway Patrol Cargo Theft Interdiction Program and IRS Criminal Investigation.

The 14 defendants face charges of conspiracy, theft or possession of stolen interstate railroad cargo, and violence against railroad carriers. The maximum sentence is life in prison.