Climate campaigners at COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, branded the summit the "worst COP ever" on Friday (Nov 20) and urged governments, particularly in the Global South, to reject a second draft deal that makes no mention of fossil fuels, as talks now run past the official deadline. The revised text, which is not the final version of the deal, was published on Thursday (Nov 19). It dropped or weakened language on several central issues, including fossil fuels, electrification and adaptation finance, compared with a first draft released on Monday.

Negotiators from nearly 200 countries remain deadlocked, and the conference, which was scheduled to end Friday, looks set to spill into the weekend.

Climate activists say nothing protects people of the Global South

The Climate Action Network, a coalition of campaign groups, said the text does nothing to protect people or address developing countries' priorities. "There is nothing on the table that protects people or addresses the priorities of the Global South," said CAN executive director Tasneem Essop. "In fact, the opposite is true. The current text has opened up the door for the most harmful and dangerous options that's been available in any COP so far."

Essop also pointed to the presence of industry lobbyists. "This COP has had the highest number of lobbyists: fossil fuel lobbyists, AI lobbyists, CCUS lobbyists, CDR lobbyists. So what are we leaving this COP with? Is decisions made to actually promote the interests of those corporates? The interests of those making profit off the destruction of people. CAN rejects this outright."

What is in the controversial deal?

The shorter draft, released by COP31 co-host Australia, omits any mention of the main drivers of climate change. Instead, the "cover decision" calls for electrifying the world economy, saying it could have "significant benefits" for energy security and for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

"Electrification is the key to transitioning away from fossil fuels," Australian Climate Minister Chris Bowen, who chairs the negotiations, told reporters. Bowen said he would work "for as long as it takes, to get the job done," adding that no delegation had told him it wanted to give up.

The text reflects a push by host Turkey for countries to back a goal of meeting 35 per cent of global final energy demand with electricity by 2035. Some countries want the language to specify "clean" electrification, making clear that renewables, not coal or gas, must supply the power.

Nations agreed at COP28 in Dubai in 2023 to transition away from fossil fuels, without targets or timelines, but Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers have resisted bringing the issue back. A dozen European and developing countries, from France to Panama and the Solomon Islands, released a letter insisting the text include "a clear transition away from fossil fuels."

Panama's environment minister, Juan Carlos Navarro, said "the COP can still be saved" if the deal includes the phase-out and a defence of climate science. An EU official, speaking anonymously, told AFP the draft was "not acceptable and not ambitious enough," adding: "We don't want this COP to become a 'fossil' COP."