Taking unexpected personal accountability for India's toxic air quality, India's Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari declared on Tuesday (Nov 17) at the 14th CII Bioenergy Summit in Delhi that he considers himself responsible for 40 per cent of the country’s pollution. But there's a caveat. Here's what he said.

What Gadkari said about increasing pollution

Speaking to industry leaders, the minister explained how massive national highway expansion has catalysed an unprecedented boom in vehicle ownership, driving up vehicular emissions. To tackle this environmental crisis, Gadkari also outlined an aggressive roadmap to phase out fossil fuels through indigenous bioenergy, carbon capture, and clean fuel substitution.

The minister did not sugarcoat the trade-offs of modernising India’s transit network. He said that under his tenure, the domestic automobile market expanded from ₹14 lakh crore to ₹22 lakh crore, overtaking Japan to secure third place globally. However, smoother roads brought millions of new smoke-emitting engines into daily use.

Acknowledging the environmental cost of this economic success, Gadkari stated, "I am the Transport Minister. I am responsible for 40% of air pollution in the country." A video of his statement has since gone viral on social media. Watch it here:

"We are building good roads... People are buying vehicles, and everyone is driving, releasing smoke and increasing pollution," Gadkari noted, framing the unintended consequences of economic progress.

GOBARdhan initiative: Eliminating Delhi's toxic smog

To reverse the damage, he said that the government is leaning heavily into bioenergy. Under the GOBARdhan initiative, roughly 3,000 bio-plants are being developed across the country, with 250 already running. Gadkari emphasised that repurposing agricultural stubble into clean fuel could eliminate Delhi’s severe winter smog.

"If stubble is not burnt, there will be no pollution in Delhi. Therefore, bioenergy has tremendous potential," Gadkari said.

The initiative extends beyond farm fields into aviation and heavy machinery. With global discussions targeting a 2% biofuel mandate in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), domestic experiments are adapting tractors and generators to run on ethanol and isobutanol.

"We can directly produce sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol or rectified spirit. We are conducting experiments with isobutanol," Gadkari said, adding, "I have asked for a date for the inauguration, and I am going to Pune now. If we encourage this, our tractors will run on ethanol," he said.

How will industrial carbon capture cut import bills?

Gadkari also proposed capturing industrial carbon dioxide emissions to manufacture useful products like urea and dimethyl ether (DME). Combining electrolysed hydrogen with carbon dioxide could eliminate India's massive ₹6 lakh crore fertiliser import bill, while blending up to 40 per cent DME with LPG would curb fuel imports.