Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has responded to criticism over his remarks about his parents' relationship, accusing supporters of the BJP and RSS of being trapped in a "web" of fear, anger and hatred that prevents them from experiencing love. RaGa clapped back at haters who criticised a childhood memory he shared: "At every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap there would be Mama. I thought this was a normal thing."

After BJP leaders labelled the childhood memory "shamelessness" and an "embarrassment", Gandhi said it was his duty as a "true Hindu" to help free them from what he described as this web so they too could experience "the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives".

"Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love," he wrote. "As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives." He ended the post with the Sanskrit phrase "Satyam Shivam Sundaram".

What did Rahul Gandhi say about his parents?

Gandhi's post came a day after he spoke about the relationship between his parents, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, at the launch of his mother's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi.

Recounting a childhood memory, he said his mother would sit on his father's lap during family meals. He recalled assuming this was normal until he noticed that other families did not express affection in the same way.

"At every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap there would be Mama. I thought this was a normal thing," he said. He also shared an anecdote about asking a friend why their mother did not sit on their father's lap.

Gandhi further recalled that he and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had witnessed their parents argue only once. The disagreement, he said, happened when Rajiv Gandhi was speaking to Captain Amarinder Singh, who later became Punjab Chief Minister. Sonia Gandhi had tried to tell her husband something several times, prompting him to become stressed.

BJP leaders target Rahul over family anecdote

The remarks drew criticism from some social media users and BJP leaders, who questioned his decision to share the intimate family anecdote at a public event.

BJP national executive committee member Anirban Ganguly described the remark as "shamelessness disguised as simplicity". He questioned why Gandhi had spoken about his mother sitting on his father's lap during family meals.