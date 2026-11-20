New York could be heading for a major power struggle, with a new report warning that the state's ageing electricity grid faces a growing risk of blackouts within the next several years and New York City running short even sooner. Soon, for millions of New Yorkers, keeping the lights on could soon become one of the state's biggest challenges.

The warning comes from the New York Independent System Operator, which manages the state's bulk electricity grid and monitors its long-term reliability. Its latest assessment predicts an initial statewide shortfall of around 225 megawatts in 2033, ballooning to more than 1,850 megawatts by 2036. It marks the first time the organisation has forecast a shortage affecting the entire state within its 10-year planning window.

New York City and the Lower Hudson Valley could face problems earlier still, with local supply gaps emerging as early as 2032. The city's shortfall is expected to reach roughly 400 megawatts that year and grow to 1,850 megawatts by 2036.

Why the New York grid is straining

One major concern is age. Around 4,600 megawatts of existing fossil fuel generation will be more than 70 years old by 2036, and NYISO warns such plants are increasingly vulnerable to unexpected shutdowns, equipment failures and lengthy maintenance. It estimates about 2,600 megawatts of capacity could become unavailable by 2036.

Demand, meanwhile, is climbing. The report forecasts around 2,700 megawatts of additional load from large new developments, including about 1,700 megawatts from data centres and 1,000 megawatts from manufacturing. The 2021 closure of the Indian Point nuclear plant in Westchester County took roughly 2,000 megawatts out of the system, and older fossil plants are retiring faster than renewables can be built.

Without new power sources and network upgrades, residents could face growing reliability problems while the state leans harder on imports from neighbouring regions and Canada.

Already the costliest power in the country

The warning lands on households already paying some of the highest electricity bills in the US, averaging around $168 a month against roughly $158 nationwide. Prices in the state were nearly 58 per cent above the national average in August 2026.

Hochul bets on nuclear

"New generation and transmission resources take years to plan, permit, and build, so the reliability needs identified in this report must be addressed today," said NYISO senior vice president Zach Smith. The organisation wants a mix of new plants, upgraded transmission, storage and peak-demand reduction.

Governor Kathy Hochul has been pushing nuclear, unveiling a study on Wednesday on how the state could develop additional reactors, with a target of five gigawatts, enough for roughly four million homes. But a state study estimates the target could need $15 billion to $24 billion in public subsidies, with the first reactor potentially not online until 2039, leaving a wide gap between immediate need and new supply.

NYISO also cautioned that building plants alone will not fix New York City, where transmission bottlenecks can stop power reaching the areas that need it most.

The data centre fight