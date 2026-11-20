The handshakes were historic. The diplomatic choreography was elaborate. But behind the spectacle of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, an uncomfortable question emerged: what happens to press freedom when the world's most powerful leaders gather behind carefully controlled doors?

Bloomberg journalist Annmarie Hordern was barred from covering the trilateral meeting involving Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin after questioning the American president about former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.

Chinese officials reportedly considered shouted questions rude. The White House attempted to secure her reinstatement. Beijing refused.

The incident exposed a familiar tension between diplomatic protocol and independent journalism. But it also raised questions about the political contradictions surrounding Trump's relationship with China.

The American president has repeatedly portrayed communism as a grave threat to his country, branding Democratic opponents communists and warning against their political agenda.

Yet at APEC, Trump warmly embraced Xi Jinping, the leader of the world's most powerful communist state, publicly celebrating their relationship.

Diplomatic engagement with ideological adversaries is necessary. Washington and Beijing must communicate on trade, security and international stability. But engagement should not prevent scrutiny of restrictions on fundamental freedoms.

And those restrictions extended beyond one journalist.

American reporters faced limited access to summit proceedings. Trump departed without a closing news conference, while the White House offered only a brief summary of discussions touching on nuclear risks, energy supplies and international institutions. The result was an extraordinary diplomatic gathering accompanied by limited opportunities for independent questioning.

There is an important distinction between maintaining diplomatic relations and accepting restrictions on journalism. The White House deserves acknowledgement for reportedly advocating Hordern's inclusion. But the broader questions remain.

Should journalists face exclusion for asking legitimate questions? Should governments hosting international summits determine which inquiries are acceptable? And how can political leaders demand transparency from their opponents while participating in events where scrutiny is restricted?