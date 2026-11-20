President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration will not allow American companies to build data centres in other countries, warning that those who do will face heavy taxes, and claimed China will otherwise take the entire industry away from the United States.

"We are not gonna allow companies to build data centres in other countries; if they do, we'll put tremendous penalties on them," vowed the US President. He also claimed that if the US doesn't allow AI tech giants to build the notorious data centres, “China will take all of them.”

"We're not allowing data centers to go into other countries because China will take all of them, and we're not allowing that to happen. And we're going to put tremendous penalties on companies that try and do it," Trump told the news conference.

Trump touts Xi's purported love for ‘super intelligence’

Speaking to Americans after returning from a trip to China's Shenzhen, where he held a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC Summit, Trump said the US has been "stupid" in withholding approvals for data centre projects at home. He claimed that the "next thing you know, they'll [the companies will] build them in space".

He also claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping prefers the term "superintelligence," a new name Trump himself has coined for "artificial intelligence".

Americans don't want data centres

Notably, multiple polls conducted in the United States have shown that Americans, for the most part, are against the local construction of data centres.

A Pew Research Center survey published September 22, 2026, found that 54 per cent (up from 39 per cent in January 2026) of US adults believe that AI data centres, notorious for guzzling vast amounts of water, are bad for the environment. 50 per cent of respondents said that Data centres are mostly bad for home energy costs (up from 38 per cent), and 49 per cent say they are mostly bad for the quality of life for people living nearby (up from 30 per cent). Only 4 per cent said they have a mostly good impact in each area.

The most striking number comes from Gallup, which found 71 per cent of Americans opposed to a data centre being built in their area to support AI, with 48 per cent strongly opposed and 23 per cent somewhat opposed. Only 27 per cent favoured it, split between 7 per cent strongly and 20 per cent somewhat.

A POLITICO poll conducted by PF Global in October 2026, ahead of the US midterms, found half of Americans opposed to data centres being built within three miles of their home, up sharply from 28 per cent in January 2026. The same survey found 47 per cent were more likely to back a Democrat who opposes a local data centre, against 36 per cent who said the same of a Republican.

A UMass Amherst poll, published September 14, 2026, put support at just 11 per cent against 65 per cent opposition. The reasons given were environmental harm and resource depletion (28 per cent), local disruptions and land use (15 per cent), distrust of the industry (13 per cent) and higher utility bills (10 per cent). Only 12 per cent cited economic development, jobs and US competitiveness against China as grounds for support.

What worries people most about data centres

The University of Chicago's Institute for Climate and Sustainable Growth, in a report published September 16, 2026, found majorities worried about higher electricity prices (63 per cent), strain on local water supplies (57 per cent) and power outages (53 per cent) tied to data centres. Bipartisan majorities backed limits on new construction, clean energy requirements and forcing operators to pay for grid upgrades.