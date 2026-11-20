UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and the EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa sealedan important deals at the Brussels summit on Friday (Nov 20), that is potentially seen as Britain's first step towards undoing the damage caused by Brexit. "This is a good day for Britain. This is a good day for Europe," Burnham told the gathering, hailing a "landmark" agreement -- while the EU's von der Leyen called it a "turning point" in relations. The three main agreements included a deal cutting red tape for food exports, another linking the two sides' emissions-trading schemes and a third on a "youth experience scheme." In his remarks, Burnham addressed the deal's impact on young people. "This deal is for you", the prime minister said adding that the past decade has been the hardest. Costa said the EU remains open to the "closest possible relationship" with the UK on young people.

What's in the deal?

On food, EU chief von der Leyen informed that the agreement will scrap most checks on British food exports in return for the UK following some EU regulations as “a big success.” Burnham said it will relieve pressure on the cost of living. On emissions, von der Leyen said that negotiations have concluded to link carbon markets to cut emissions - she said this will reduce an "over-dependence on imported fossil fuels." On migration, both sides have reached an agreement dubbed a "Channel Action Plan" - which will crack down on Channel crossings.

The most important is the youth mobility scheme. The number has been as 100,000, that is 100,000 young people will be able to spend time in "each other's countries" to work, volunteer, study or travel. The age limit ranges from 18 and 31 years. Every year, 100,000 Britons and 100,000 EU citizens can study or travel in the European Union for up to three years - and vice versa for EU citizens coming to the UK. UK participants will initially apply to travel to one particular EU country but can later switch to a different one, staying in a total of three countries during their three-year stay. However, they must spend 12 months in one country before switching. Neither UK nor EU citizens will be able to access benefits while abroad or be accompanied by dependants such as children. Participants will need to pay an application fee and prove they have enough money to support themselves during their stay.