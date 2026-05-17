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Is Britain heading back to the EU? Wes Streeting pushes Brexit reversal as reports claim Keir Starmer may quit

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 17, 2026, 11:14 IST | Updated: May 17, 2026, 11:14 IST
Is Britain heading back to the EU? Wes Streeting pushes Brexit reversal as reports claim Keir Starmer may quit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Photograph: (AFP)

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Political turmoil has intensified in the United Kingdom as reports claim PM Keir Starmer is preparing to step down. Former minister Wes Streeting has launched a leadership bid while calling Brexit a “catastrophic mistake.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly ready to step down as prime minister but will “do it on his own terms.” This comes former health secretary Wes Streeting stated that he would move to challenge Starmer in any future Labour Party leadership contest and urged the PM to "set a schedule" for his exit. Starmer had earlier vowed to prove the “doubters” wrong and pledged stronger ties with the European Union (EU). A Daily Mail UK report, quoting a source, said that Starmer is ready to step down as he realises the current chaos is unsustainable. He simply wants to be able to do it in a dignified way and in a manner of his own choosing. He will set out a timetable soon.

The leadership chaos in the Labour party began after Peter Mandelson close ties with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was revealed as the US government released the Epstein documents. The controversy spiralled as it was revealed that Starmer had knowledge about Mandelson and Epstein's relations before his appointment. The recent poll debacle faced by Labour Party in the local elections triggered the dissatisfaction within the party and several leaders called for Starmer resignation openly.

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What Wes Streeting, the former health secretary said?

In his first speech after resignation, Streeting said UK should seek to rejoin EU and described Britain's 2016 referendum decision to leave the bloc as “a catastrophic mistake.” Britain formally exited EU in 2020, becoming the first nation to leave the group, thus ending 47 years of membership. "We need a new special relationship with the EU, because Britain's future lies with Europe, and one day — one day — back in the European Union,” Streeting said, according to news agency Reuters.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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