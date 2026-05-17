/Is Britain heading back to the EU? Wes Streeting pushes Brexit reversal as reports claim Keir Starmer may quit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly ready to step down as prime minister but will “do it on his own terms.” This comes former health secretary Wes Streeting stated that he would move to challenge Starmer in any future Labour Party leadership contest and urged the PM to "set a schedule" for his exit. Starmer had earlier vowed to prove the “doubters” wrong and pledged stronger ties with the European Union (EU). A Daily Mail UK report, quoting a source, said that Starmer is ready to step down as he realises the current chaos is unsustainable. He simply wants to be able to do it in a dignified way and in a manner of his own choosing. He will set out a timetable soon.

Also Read: Former UK health secretary Wes Streeting confirms bid to replace Keir Starmer as Labour leader after quitting Cabinet

The leadership chaos in the Labour party began after Peter Mandelson close ties with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was revealed as the US government released the Epstein documents. The controversy spiralled as it was revealed that Starmer had knowledge about Mandelson and Epstein's relations before his appointment. The recent poll debacle faced by Labour Party in the local elections triggered the dissatisfaction within the party and several leaders called for Starmer resignation openly.

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What Wes Streeting, the former health secretary said?