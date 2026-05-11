/Can Keir Starmer survive as UK PM amid leadership crisis in Labour Party? Possible scenarios EXPLAINED

Labour MP Catherine West said that if a cabinet minister does not challenge Keir Starmer as party leader by Monday (May 11), she will attempt to trigger a leadership contest herself. "My preferred option is for the cabinet to do a reshuffle within itself, where there's plenty of talent, and for Keir to be given a different role, which he might enjoy, perhaps an international role," she said. Soon after, Former Cabinet Office minister Josh Simons called for PM's resignation and said that the prime minister has “lost the country.”