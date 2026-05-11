/Can Keir Starmer survive as UK PM amid leadership crisis in Labour Party? Possible scenarios EXPLAINED

Catherine West has warned Labour ministers to challenge Keir Starmer by Monday or she will begin gathering support for a leadership contest. Starmer faces mounting pressure after Labour’s poor local election results.
United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing a massive leadership crisis as several Member of Parliament (MPs) are calling for his removal. The leadership question was triggered after disastrous local election results, where the governing Labour Party suffered significant losses, particularly to Reform UK. While PM Starmer has vowed to lead Labour into the next general election, Labour MPs have issued an ultimatum to cabinet members to challenge him.
In the May 2026 local elections, the Labour Party lost approximately 1,500 council seats across England, with their number now at 1,068. Reform UK emerged as a dominant force with Green Party also gaining strongly in some pockets. The Labour Party, for the first time in a century, lost its position as the largest party in the Welsh Parliament (Senedd), falling to third place with just nine seats. Other prominent defeat included strongholds like Tameside, Hartlepool, Redditch, Tamworth, and Birmingham.
Labour MP Catherine West said that if a cabinet minister does not challenge Keir Starmer as party leader by Monday (May 11), she will attempt to trigger a leadership contest herself. "My preferred option is for the cabinet to do a reshuffle within itself, where there's plenty of talent, and for Keir to be given a different role, which he might enjoy, perhaps an international role," she said. Soon after, Former Cabinet Office minister Josh Simons called for PM's resignation and said that the prime minister has “lost the country.”
Though West needs 81 MPs for launching a leadership challenge, gaining support from 60–70 MPs could expose deep unrest within Labour. Cabinet resignations could further weaken Starmer’s position. So what are the options available for Starmer
Option 1: If MP West fails to get even a respectable number and the rebellion fizzles out, Starmer can claim he still has the support of the Parliamentary Labour Party
Option 2: Labour Party might want to not make a laughing stock of themselves by publicising this leadership battle and could try to agree on a successor unanimously. Senior ministers could pressure Starmer to announce when he will step down and a date might be fixed for the same.
Option 3: Starmer can convince Labour MPs that he can turn things around. A major speech and new policy agenda could rebuild confidence in his leadership. According to BBC, upcoming plans on energy costs and closer EU ties may help rally MPs behind him again. Labour members may decide stability is preferable after recent turmoil.
Option 4: Starmer might decide to resign voluntarily amid political pressure. Though this is the least likely scenario, though the situation remains volatile.