/UK PM Andy Burnham says rejoining EU could be considered: Is Britain reversing Brexit?

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday (Sep 29) that the government could consider rejoining the European Union (EU) as part of a longer-term review of Britain’s relationship with the bloc. He made the remarks while speaking to BBC, and said that he will examine "what is doable." Burnham said he had previously supported rejoining the EU within his lifetime, but that this was "not necessarily" his position now. He also said that Brexit arrangements had caused "more harm than good.” Britain formally exited EU in 2020, becoming the first nation to leave the group, thus ending 47 years of membership.

His comments mark a shift from Labour’s 2024 election manifesto, which pledged to "make Brexit work" and ruled out rejoining the EU customs union or single market. Moreover, as a candidate in the Makerfield by-election, Burnham had pledged not to revisit the Brexit . He also clarified that he was not proposing that Britain consider rejoining the EU.

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In a speech to the Labour Party conference on Tuesday, Burnham blamed Brexit for weaker control over immigration and the economy. He also said that the current relationship with the EU was “not good enough.” He said he would use a delayed EU summit later this year to set out different options for the future relationship and seek consensus on one of them. Last week, however, he left open the possibility of campaigning at the next general election for a mandate to rejoin.

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