/No explosives, petrol found near US-run military base in UK as Trump alleges foreign hand

British counter-terror police said on Tuesday (Sept 29) that they found no explosives in vans seen behaving suspiciously near RAF Fairford, a military airbase in southwest England used by the US military. However, officers recovered a quantity of petrol from the vehicles.

"We can confirm that no improvised explosive devices were found. However, a quantity of petrol was recovered," counter-terror police said in an update on the investigation at RAF Fairford.

The latest development comes after five London-based Britons were arrested early Sunday on explosives and terror offences. They were released on bail on Monday, although police said the investigation was still continuing.

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Trump and Rubio point to possible foreign involvement

British police had earlier declared a major incident at RAF Fairford following the arrests, while the government held a national emergency meeting.

The incident attracted attention because the airbase is used by the US military to launch strikes on Iran. Police said they were examining whether individuals acting on behalf of a foreign state could have been involved.

US President Donald Trump said he was surprised by the decision to release the five suspects on bail and told reporters, "I wouldn’t have done that". US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also alleged that a "foreign actor" was involved.

Trump later said the incident “might be” connected to Iran, which is at war with the United States.

British authorities continued to examine the case after releasing the suspects on bail. "I understand why this development will have come as a surprise to many, but I'd like to reiterate that it was an investigative decision," Taylor said.

Iran denies involvement

Iran's embassy in London rejected speculation that Tehran was involved in the incident.

The embassy said it "categorically rejects and strongly condemns" speculation linking Iran to the case.

The security scare also led authorities to evacuate 85 homes in a nearby village. Many residents had to stay elsewhere for at least one night as police dealt with the incident.

The discovery of petrol has also raised another possibility, with some theories suggesting that the men could have been involved in fuel theft as energy prices continue to rise in the UK.

However, police have not closed the investigation. Officers are continuing to examine the suspicious vans, the arrests and whether any foreign state was involved in the incident.