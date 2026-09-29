/PMO seeks review of anti-caste, feminist texts in universities after anonymous X post

The Prime Minister's Office has asked for a review of the writings of key anti-caste and feminist texts taught in Indian universities, following a viral social media post from an anonymous handle called @IamTheStory branded the writings as “poison” that is being fed to “young minds” by a “Leftist cabal.”

An “urgent” email was sent by Raj Kamal Kumar, an official in the Department of Higher Education, part of the Ministry of Education, on Sunday, September 27, to the Registrar of the University of Hyderabad, Pondicherry University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Tezpur University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), and English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), among other seeking comments from them. The email was obtained by The Wire, which had a link to the Twitter post by the user @IamTheStory.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The user claims to be a storyteller on “geopolitics”, “history”, “Vedas”, “Sanatan” and “Bharat”. He listed 35 works, including books by Ambedkar, Phule, Gail Omvedt, Sharmila Rege, Braj Ranjan Mani, Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, R.S. Sharma, Savitribai Phule, Uma Chakravarti, Suvira Jaiswal, Aloka Parasher, Shireen Ratnagar, G. Aloysius and Anupama Rao. It refers to various texts from the MA and MPhil syllabus of History, Sociology, Political Science and English, which are some of the most critical and academic readings for any student of the humanities in postgraduate and research coursework in India and across the world.

The list specifically mentions Annihilation of Caste, written in 1936 by Dr BR Ambedkar.

“From patriarchy to Caste Annihilation to Debrahmanising the history to Curse of Manu, we are feeding young minds with a poison which our leftist cabal use a apprenticeship for grooming their future rank and file,” read the post.

Academic writer Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd, whose name was also included on the list, has questioned the PMO's review of the university curricula and its implications. The syllabi fall strictly within the institutional purview of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Department of Higher Education, and compromise academic autonomy.

